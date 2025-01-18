Have you ever wondered how your lifetime property tax stacks up against everybody else? You might be in for a surprise, as recent data reveals some eye-opening numbers.

A study by the real estate gurus at Portland Real Estate has shone a spotlight on the lifetime property tax burdens across the country. And the results? Well, let's just say they're raising some eyebrows.

New Jersey takes the crown for the highest lifetime property taxes, with an average of $375,683 paid by the homeowner over their lifetime. Closer to home, Connecticut and New York are next in line, with an average of $261,908 and $259,325 in lifetime property taxes.

If you're feeling the wallet pinch, then maybe you need to head to Alabama. Homeowners pay the lowest lifetime property taxes in the nation, averaging only $26,724 over their lifetime. Roll Tide!

So, what's the deal with these numbers? Well, the study looked into median annual property taxes, the age of first-time buyers, and life expectancy in each state to come up with their figures.

New Jersey homeowners pay an average annual property tax of $9,163, adding up to that hefty lifetime bill over 41 years. And it's not much better in Connecticut, where the average annual property tax hits $6,388 across the same span of time.

Here in New York, with a median home price at $519,500 and an annual property tax rate of 1.22%, we can expect to be shelling out around $6,325 annually over 41 years. Alabama, here I come.

But hey, it's not all about the high rollers. If you're hitting up New Hampshire or California, you're not off the hook either. Even in Illinois and Vermont, you're looking at a pretty penny in property taxes.

