Delaware County District Attorney Shawn J. Smith has announced the unsealing of a seven-count indictment against 18-year-old Mason A. Kowatch of Margaretville, New York.

The charges stem from alleged incidents involving child sexual abuse and unlawful surveillance.

Charges Include First-Degree Rape and Child Exploitation

The indictment, presented by Chief Assistant District Attorney Richard D. Northrup Jr., includes serious felony charges. Count One alleges Rape in the First Degree, a Class B Felony, accusing Kowatch of using force on October 22, 2024, to compel a child victim to engage in vaginal intercourse.

Count Two charges Rape in the Third Degree, a Class E Felony, alleging Kowatch engaged in non-consensual vaginal sex with another individual on the same date.

Child Sexual Performance Charges Filed

Counts Three and Four allege Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child, both Class D Felonies. It is alleged that on June 7 and June 8, 2024, Kowatch knowingly produced performances involving sexual conduct by a child under the age of 17.

Unlawful Surveillance Among Additional Charges

Counts Five, Six, and Seven charge Unlawful Surveillance in the Second Degree, all Class E Felonies. According to the indictment, Kowatch used an imaging device to record victims engaging in sexual activity or exposing intimate parts without their knowledge or consent. These alleged incidents occurred on June 7, June 8, and July 2, 2024.

Victim Identity Protected

Due to the involvement of minors, the identity of the victim or victims is being withheld, under the District Attorney’s office policy.

Investigation and Victim Support Praised

District Attorney Smith commended Investigator Adam Cernauskas of the New York State Police for conducting a thorough investigation. He also recognized the support provided by the advocacy group Safe Against Violence, noting their continued work to assist the victim.

Legal Process Continues

As with all criminal cases, it is important to remember that indictments are allegations. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

