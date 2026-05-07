When life feels overwhelming, sometimes the best thing to do is step outside. A new survey found that many Americans are turning to nearby parks for quick breaks from everyday stress. In fact, three parks in New York State rank among the country’s best “micro-escapes.”

What Is a “Micro-Escape”?

The survey, conducted by the organization A Mission for Michael, asked over 3,000 people to name the parks, gardens, and public green places that help them feel calm. Researchers say these places are “micro-escapes.”

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They aren’t major vacation destinations. Instead, they’re everyday outdoor places where people go take a walk, sit quietly, or to get away from busy schedules and for a little while.

Albany’s Washington Park Ranked Highest in New York

The highest-ranking New York location on the list was Washington Park in Albany, which placed 17th in the nation. The nearly 100-acre park is near downtown Albany and is known for its winding paths, large trees, and scenic pond.

Buffalo’s Delaware Park Makes the List

Another New York favorite is Delaware Park in Buffalo, which ranked 54th. At about 350 acres, Delaware Park has wide open lawns and long walking areas that give visitors room to slow down and enjoy the outdoors. The large size and open space make it easy for people to take quiet walks or simply sit and unwind.

Ithaca’s Stewart Park Also Recognized

Rounding out the New York locations is Stewart Park in Ithaca, which came in at number 122. The park features walking paths, open spaces, and beautiful water views. Visitors come for the quiet walk along the lake and spend time enjoying the scenery The top spots in the study were in places like Hawaii and California, but the results show that New York also peaceful places to recharge.

Nature Is Calling! And You Can Answer at Any of These 10 Great New York Parks Now that warmer weather is here, we encourage you to start thinking about visiting some of New York's great parks. Here are ten parks, some are smaller and a bit off the grid, that we think you should consider for a summer of 2022 visit! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio