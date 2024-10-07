The 2024-25 Academic Year is in full swing with Parents and their kids back in the regular Monday through Friday school schedule.

Soon there will be Homecoming Dances, and holiday-themed days, and don't forget the High School Fall Sports season has already over a month of action in the books.

Parents are always concerned about whether their kids get the best education and experience from their time in School. Thanks to New Jersey's Public School Choice Program, there are more choices to send your kids to than in years past. A parent is no longer "stuck" sending their kids to the primary sending district anymore.

Each year, the website Niche does research to learn about each New Jersey High School and serves as an independent grader of these schools. This tool gives parents more information about what Public Schools are the best choice for their children.

What South Jersey High Schools Made The List?

New Jersey has 491 High Schools and 295 of them made Niche's ranking of the 2025 Best Public High Schools in New Jersey. Their research team built their rankings by grading every school based on the following criteria:

Academics

Teachers

Clubs/Activities

College Prep

Diversity

Administration

Sports

Resources/Facilities

Food

Overall, 17 High Schools located in South Jersey landed inside the Top 200 New Jersey Public High School Rankings.

For this list, we are calling "South Jersey" the following counties: Cape May, Atlantic, Cumberland, Salem, Gloucester, Camden, and Ocean. Find out here if your children's school made the list and what attributes they received high grades for:

These South Jersey High Schools are in the Top 200 Best New Jersey Public High School Rankings For the 2024-25 Academic Year, the research team at Niche has gathered information on the 491 Public High Schools in New Jersey. Inside the Top 200 Rankings are these 17 South Jersey High Schools Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media