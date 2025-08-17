Ground has been broken on a foundation for the long-awaited new business addition at the intersection of Route 9 and the White Horse Pike in Absecon.

Construction is being handled by the house-moving and foundation company, SJ Hauck.

After failed deals with Royal Farms and Wawa, work is underway to build a Wendy's fast food restaurant on the site.

Absecon's Planning Board approved a plan for a new 2,490 sq. ft. Wendy's restaurant with a drive-thru on February 12th.

The project also includes the conversion of a previously approved office building into a multi-tenant commercial space.

Third Time's the Charm for Old Firehouse Site

Four years after Absecon's old firehouse at 400 White Horse Pike was demolished in anticipation of a Royal Farms convenience store and gas station opening, the construction of Wendy's next to Chipotle brings a frustrating process to an end in Absecon.

After the firehouse was demolished, the property was sold to another developer, Verrichia Company, based in Doylestown, PA, and shortly after that, the Royal Farms deal was nixed.

That's when talks began with Wawa.

Wawa was interested in putting a super Wawa on the site, but the plan never got off the ground.

After initially committing to the Absecon site, Wawa informed the planning board that it was pulling out of its deal.

The Businesses of Absecon Crossing

It's been a bumpy road securing tenants for the 40,000-square-foot retail property called Absecon Crossing.

Before Royal Farms and Wawa walked away from their plans for the site, discount grocer Lidl was expected to open a store on the property, but then backed out of the deal.

That gave family-owned White Horse Wine & Spirits an opportunity to relocate to the property, where they built and opened a 25,000 square foot store.

The new Wendy's, with a drive-thru lane and 25 parking spaces, will now join the Absecon Crossing lineup that also includes Chipotle and Firestone Autocare.

No timetable has been given yet for Wendy's opening in Absecon.

