A family that owns a home near Cape May Court House is searching for a family member who disappeared last Saturday morning during the nor'easter.

After five days, they haven't heard anything from him, and they are extremely worried.

Philadelphia Area Man Went Missing During Storm

Michael Clemens, 38, lives in suburban Philadelphia. He has a mobility impairment from a work injury several years ago that causes him to walk with a limp.

When a family member bought a home in the Benny's Landing neighborhood of Middle Township about a year ago, Michael became a frequent visitor.

Benny's Landing is a small waterfront community close to Cape May Court House along Benny's Landing Road. Many of the homes, including the one where Michael was staying, feature private docks and long piers stretching through the coastal wetlands into Jenkins Sound.

Like many coastal areas in Cape May County, properties in this waterfront area can be subject to tidal flooding during severe weather events like last Saturday's storm.

There was significant flooding in the Jenkins Sound area from Friday into Saturday morning.

Michael was last seen at about 10:38 am Saturday on a neighbor's surveillance camera, cleaning the dock. His belongings were found on a picnic table on the dock, but Michael was gone.

The family has considered the possibility that Michael could have slipped and fallen into the bay while cleaning the dock.

But there is no evidence of that happening, which leaves the family in a difficult position and in a search for answers.

The police and Coast Guard are involved in the search, but there has been no information about Michael since he went missing.

More About Michael Clemens

Michael loves music, cleaning, helping people, and being around family. He is also a survivor of addiction, but has been clean.

His family hopes someone reading this will share a tip or observation that would be helpful in the search.

The family has been sharing a social media post this week searching for Michael Clemens that inlcudes this plea for help.

We are asking for more resources, more searching, and more urgency to help bring him home. This is not normal, and our family is devastated and desperate to know where he is. If you know anything at all, saw anything unusual in the area, have surveillance footage, or were anywhere around Benny’s Landing Road/Jenkins Sound Saturday morning, PLEASE contact law enforcement or our family. Please share this post as much as possible. We need everyone’s help. We need answers. We need him home.

35 Great Places to Have Breakfast in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis