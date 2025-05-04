Are you ready to cannonball back into the pool this summer?

I'm a fish. I LOVE to swim. Honestly, I'm shocked that I never joined the swim team. Plenty of my cousins did. They're from Washington Township (the Gloucester County one).

Growing up, I'd always tag along to their swim clubs when my mom was working. My aunts would make sure I got in some fun in the sun while my mom was trying to keep a roof over our heads.

My one aunt belonged to Whitman Square and another went to Bells Lake, so I had cousins on both swim teams.

Lake Kandle was another swim club I would spend the day at from time to time.

If you’re a family in Washington Township or the surrounding Gloucester County area trying to decide between Lake Kandle and Bells Lake (Greenwood Park) Swim Clubs, the first thing you need to ask yourself is this... what kind of summer am I looking for?

Both spots have their own charm, but they definitely serve up different vibes—and knowing which fits your family can make or break your summer fun.

Best Swim Club In Washington Township, NJ Lakekandle.com loading...

A Kid-Friendly Summer Camp Vibe

Lake Kandle, located off Chapel Heights Road, is perfect for families with younger kids. It almost feels like a mini-adventure park. Plus, it’s not just a swim club—it’s also a campground, so there’s a whole added layer of family-friendly activity.

The price tag is higher ($1400 for a family), but a lot of parents say it’s worth it for how much the kids enjoy it. If you’re looking for all-day entertainment in a more natural, outdoorsy setting, Lake Kandle’s got you covered.

Best Swim Clubs In Washington Township, NJ bellslake.com loading...

A Party Club For Kids AND Adults

On the flip side, Bells Lake has a more laid-back, social vibe. Think themed nights, adult mixers, and a pool area that teens and grown-ups tend to love. They also have a bunch of inflatables in the lake that the kids absolutely love. You'll even see the older kids kayaking or paddle boarding, sometimes.

At $900 for the season, it’s more affordable. Perfect if you’re looking for a more chilled out kind of summer rather than one that has you running around with the kids. At Bells Lake (Greenwood Park), the kids are free to do their own thing and roam around (responsibly) without a parent having to be present 24/7. People say it's a bit more relaxed.

Washington Township, NJ, Swim Clubs Photo by Steward Masweneng on Unsplash loading...

Know Your Summer Swim Club Goals

I grew up bouncing between both clubs. I loved Lake Kandle’s lake, but Bells Lake had that fun, relaxed energy I still think about. Neither one is “better,” but each is better for different kinds of families. Want nonstop kid fun and a camp-like experience? Go with Lake Kandle. Prefer to chill by the pool with a cold drink while the kids run around? Bells Lake might be your summer spot.

In South Jersey, summer is sacred. Choose the swim club that fits your family the best.

