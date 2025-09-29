Halloween is just a few weeks away, and now, as we head into October, it's the "spooky" season, and time to check out some truly scary places. Right here in New Jersey, we have the scariest road in America, according to a recent survey. Yup, the most haunted roadway in the nation is right here in the Garden State.

Get our free mobile app

There is definitely something really spooky about a dark, wooded, lonely roadway in the middle of the night in October. Lonely roads in the middle of the night in the woods are scary because they feel isolated, dark, and unpredictable. The silence makes every sound stand out, the shadows can play tricks on your eyes, and the lack of people or light makes you feel vulnerable. Not knowing what could be hiding in the darkness, whether an animal, a person, or just your imagination, creates a sense of unease that makes the road feel eerie and unsafe.

What Is The Scariest Roadway In America?

According to a recent article by NorthJersey.com, "Magazine SIXT recently analyzed TikTok and Google search trends to uncover the most haunted roads in the United States. Clinton Road ranked No. 1, with more than 2,000 TikTok searches and 136,000 Google searches cementing its status as the country’s most notorious haunted highway."

Brand New Thrills and Chills at Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure In Jackson, NJ

Brand New Thrills and Chills at Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure In Jackson, NJ

There have been all kinds of spooky reports about Clinton Road, including the phantom headlights. "Drivers have claimed to see headlights appear out of nowhere."

There have also been ghostly encounters, and there is a haunted bridge. Everything you need for a scary time, especially in October. So if you are looking for a haunted Halloween experience, maybe take a drive on America's scariest roadway, "Clinton Road".

LOOK: 25 reportedly haunted places across America Stacker has assembled 25 haunted places across America—from hotels and theaters to murder scenes and cemeteries—based on reported ghost sightings and haunted histories. Gallery Credit: Stacker