West Nile Virus Reported In 4 New Jersey Counties

Do you feel like you're constantly swatting and smacking when you leave the house this summer trying to prevent a mosquito from settling on your skin long enough to bite you?

You're not alone. I can't go in my backyard without being swarmed. They've been really bad in some spots throughout the state.

The constant itching and scratching can be very uncomfortable.

A Camden County resident recently tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Spread mostly through mosquitoes, the CDC says, it's very rare for people to spread the infection.

You can get West Nile Virus through blood transfusions, organ transplantation, and mother-to-baby, but again that doesn't happen very often.

However, it is spread through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

Patch.com reports, "Only three other people in the state have tested positive for West Nile Virus this calendar year, according to the New Jersey Department of Health's latest data. The cases came from Bergen, Middlesex, and Union counties."

Most people don't develop symptoms from West Nile Virus, however, some do.

Symptoms you should look out for include:

Fever

Headache

Body Aches

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Rash

The best way to protect yourself is by wearing insect repellent.

I've been wearing mosquito repellent bracelets and they seem to be working.

Patch.com states that the Camden County Health Department says people should use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered repellants with one of the following active ingredients:

DEET

Picaridin (known as KBR 3023 and icaridin outside the US)

IR3535

Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE)

Para-menthane-diol (PMD)

2-undecanone

I'm not necessarily looking forward to fall, however, no longer having to deal with mosquitoes is one of the benefits of cooler temperatures.

