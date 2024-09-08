If you've been past Home Depot, Lowes, or your local home improvement store lately, you may have noticed that you've had to reach a little deeper for the WD-40.

Why all of a sudden?

WD-40 is an all-purpose must-have for the home.

From a squeaky, well, anything to a last-second replacement for bug spray, WD-40 can handle it.

I'm starting to sound like an advertisement.

There's a fall season use for the grease that will keep the Halloween spirit alive a few weeks longer.

This is the first season I've ever heard of WD-40 being used on pumpkins, but apparently, some folks have been using this Halloween hack for years.

There's nothing like getting that perfect pumpkin.

Whether you picked it yourself after hitting the patches for hours or just got lucky at the grocery store, hey, it happens.

Some carve a masterful jack-o-lantern, while others just set it down, letting the natural look do the trick.

You admire your find on the porch or in the window with pride, only to find the dreaded black spots after a few cold Autumn New Jersey nights.

If only there were a way to preserve that pumpkin. Well, now there is.

A friend introduced me to this hack, and I read more about it on the WD-40 website.

Why do people use WD-40 on their pumpkins?

Not only does spraying your pumpkin with a light coating of WD-40 ® Multi-Use Product give it an extra shine, but the coating will help the pumpkin last a bit longer and delay its decay.

Be sure to be safe, and never spray near a lit candle. Any leftover liquid should be permanently wiped away with a clean rag.