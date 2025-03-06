Millions Of New Yorkers Will Not Receive Social Security Payments

Social Security checks won't be going out to New Yorkers this month. There is an assault on Social Security by Elon Musk and Republicans, even though Trump promised not to touch it. The money that workers and their employers have paid into the system for retirement is being considered for cuts. Musk recently called Social Security a Ponzi Scheme.

Trump and Musk plan on cutting 7,000 jobs within the Social Security Administration. Musk does not seem to believe that New Yorkers and Americans deserve to receive the benefits that they worked hard for. More than 73 million people rely on Social Security monthly, according to MSN. For years, Republicans have been gunning for New Yorkers' Social Security entitlements. It's wild to me that so many working-class Trump supporters approve of Musk and Republicans gunning for social security, which is something most of us pay into. Bernie Sanders introduced the Social Security Expansion Act, but it was blocked by Senate Republicans. It would have expanded benefits by about $2,400 per year per recipient.

Sen. Sanders (I-VT) And Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-OR) Announce Legislation To Expand Social Security Getty Images loading...

What Is Social Security?

"Social Security is the Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance (OASDI) program in the United States. It's run by the Social Security Administration (SSA), a federal agency. It's best known for retirement benefits but it also provides survivor benefits and income for workers who become disabled."

American workers pay into the Social Security program, which they then receive as benefits if they are 62, between 66 and 67, or age 70. With the reality that groceries will not decrease and the prices of everything else are going up, the average benefit of $1,869.77 per month (as of June 2024) does not seem to be that great. Even though the amount is barely a livable amount in 2025, there is a movement on the right to take this money from New Yorkers and Americans.

Senate Democrats Calls On Senate Republicans To Bring the "Seniors and Veterans Emergency Benefits Act" Up For Vote Getty Images loading...

Thankfully, Republicans and Musk are not the reason that New Yorkers are not receiving Social Security checks in March. In this case, it is simply a technicality. According to Money.com, it is because of the way Social Security cuts checks. SSI checks are issued on the first of each month unless the first falls on a weekend or federal holiday. In that case, the checks go out on the previous business day, which in this case was February 28, 2025. Because of this timing, there will be no SSI checks sent out in March 2025.

