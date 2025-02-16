Medicaid And SNAP To Be Cut In New York

New Yorkers who rely on Medicaid and SNAP should get ready for cuts to their benefits. People who need assistance are going to be hit with cutbacks thanks to the Republican Congress. Many New York families will be affected by budget cuts to help make way for tax breaks, potentially for the wealthy and corporations.

When it comes to New York 14.80% of residents receive SNAP benefits also known as food stamps, putting us at #11 out of all the states, according to Yahoo Finance. According to New York State, there are more than 7.5 million New Yorkers who rely on Medicaid.

On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, House Republicans revealed their plans to take benefits away from New Yorkers and Americans in need. They will cut social program benefits to pay for $4.5 trillion in tax cuts over 10 years.

According to the HuffPost, Republicans plan on cutting these benefits to make up for the tax revenue. House Speaker Mike Johnson said,

“Work is good for you. You find dignity in work. And the people that are not doing that, we’re going to try to get their attention."

Many New Yorkers who receive benefits do work, but some are not able to work. There are work requirements in place in New York for SNAP recipients. All New Yorkers who receive SNAP benefits ages 16 to 59 are required to work. There are some exceptions:

• Responsible for the care of a child under age six;

• Unable to work due to a physical or mental health condition;

• Needed to provide care for an incapacitated individual; or

• Applying for or receiving unemployment insurance benefits; or

����� A student enrolled at least half time in school, a training program, or an institution of higher education; or

• A regular participant in a drug addiction or alcoholic treatment or rehabilitation program.

• Employed or self-employed 30 or more hours per week or earning at least the equivalent of 30 times the

federal minimum wage on a weekly basis

Republicans plan on cutting many social programs and Trump is gutting whole departments, such as the Department of Education, but we have not heard anything about how these cuts will reduce federal taxes for working-class families.

