New York State Handing Out Free Air Conditioning Units Next Month

New York State is going to be handing out air conditioning units WITH installation if you meet the requirements.

New York State wants to make sure that everyone is cool when the weather gets warmer. Everyone is going to start thinking about air conditioning when the temperature takes an abrupt change in New York State and gets to nearly 70 degrees. According to the New York State website:

Only one air conditioner or fan, not to exceed $800 with installation for a window, portable air conditioner, or fan and not to exceed $1,000 for an existing wall sleeve unit, will be provided per applicant household. No additional HEAP cash benefits are available.

The 2024-2025 Cooling Assistance Benefit is schedule to open on April 15, 2025.

The limits are standard on income to qualify are listed. For example if you are a one person household, you can have a maximum of $3,322 income per month. The limits increase as more people live in the house hold and you can see the income limits right here on the New York State website. The enrollment

What if you cannot have a have an air conditioning unit in your house or apartment?

For example, if you don't have a window that can be equipped safely in your house or apartment. Or maybe you live in a high-rise where they are not legal in New York State because they cannot hang out the window, then there is another option that New York State will give you. You will then be provided a fan.

If you are a tenant, make sure that you have air conditioning in your lease, because there is no mandate that landlords that need to provide AC for your home.