Egg Prices to Go Down in New York State According to USDA

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Egg prices are about to go down in New York State, according to the USDA! The egg forecast has declined.

How much are egg prices going to go down in New York State? Well, it depends how much the grocery store wants to charge for them, but there is great news as "The wholesale price on the New York market for formula trading of Large cartoned shell eggs delivered to retailers declined $1.35 to $7.18 per dozen with a sharply lower undertone."

When you walk into a grocery store, at least in New York State, it never seems like there are NO eggs. There is always a fair number of eggs at the store leaving customers thinking: if there is not a shortage of eggs than why is the price so high? The midwest has the highest prices for eggs in the United States right now.

Well, according to the USDA, the price is coming down for eggs:

This respite has provided an opportunity for production to make progress in reducing recent shell egg shortages. As shell eggs are becoming more available, the sense of urgency to cover supply needs has eased and many marketers are finding prices for spot market offerings are adjusting downward in their favor

There are certainly some things you are going to want to consider if you are buying chickens for your yard.

First, you should make sure that your town or village allows backyard chickens. There might even be a requirement on how big your yard has to be in order to have chickens. You have to feed and give them water daily. Some people who are inexperienced think that just because they are outside animals they don't need tending to. Also, you are going to have to collect eggs almost daily--which is ironic because one of the biggest surprises and complaints that new chicken owners have is that they have TOO MANY eggs now at the house because most chickens will lay eggs daily.