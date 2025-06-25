Bear Sighting Found in Very Unusual Spot in New York State

Imagine if you lived in a very residential neighborhood and, then all of the sudden you open up the front door and a baby bear was walking down your sidewalk. That is the talk of the town in South Buffalo, New York and some residents are very worried about it.

The bear was located on Marilla Street in South Buffalo, New York.

There was a cub that was walking around the street, and it had everyone talking and taking pictures. The bear actually looks pretty tiny in size so at first people were questioning whether or not is actually a bear but after multiple sightings including one by the Buffalo Botanical Gardens it certainly looks like a young cub. Some were saying that it looked like it could be a racoon? If you watch the video a few times it definitely is too big to be a racoon. Take a look at the video below.

Did you know that there are about 6,000 bears in New York State? Of course, most of them are in northeast New York State.

Most people get nervous when they see bear sightings in their backyards. In Western New York it happens more and more often in the spring and early summer times. Officials say that the #1 thing that you can do is actually make sure that you cut off all of the food supplies for the bears. This time of the year they are looking around for food. Make sure that your garbage cans are closed and secured at all times and that bird feeders are far enough away from the house.