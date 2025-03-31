3 Restaurants That Buffalo, New York Needs ASAP
Buffalo is a major foodie city, but here are 3 restaurants that need to come to Western New York.
There are so many new restaurants that are opening up in Western New York, despite the typical closures that happen every year. In 2024, almost 50 restaurants had to close its doors here in Western New York.
New Restaurants opening up in Western New York this year:
- Perro & Poni is going to be opening on the Buffalo Waterfront this year. They are going to have beach drinks, finger foods and a vibe that they will bring to the space this Summer. The owners also own Dog & Pony Saloon in Buffalo.
- Another Starbucks is going to be going in over in Amherst on Maple this year.
- An upscale sports bar is going to be going in the old Rush Creek Ale House and Armor Inn location.
Those are the restaurants that are opening up in 2025 this year, but here are some that have never had a restaurant in Western New York and after all, Buffalo is a hype town and would love these 3. What else would you add to the list?
- 1
- 2
Dick's Last Resort
Buffalo is a hype town. We love everything that is new and a different experience and we embrace it. If you've ever been to Dick's Last Resort you know how funny this place can be. It's a fun atmosphere restaurant where the wait staff pokes fun at the restaurants by writing things on funny hats that all of the guests wear. It's a different type of entertainment and dinner experience and they have them mostly in the south.
- 3
In N Out Burger
It is a wildly popular burger chain that most exists in the southeast but it is so dang good. If you have been there before you know what I'm talking about. They also have a secret sauce that it was great. I know everyone has one of those nowadays, but it is so good.