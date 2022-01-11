It’s so cold in New Jersey … these will make you laugh

The next few days are supposed to be bone-chilling cold. We have a lot of winter still to come in the Garden State. If you work outdoors I feel for you.

It’s become tradition that when we get into the winter months I search in vain for an ‘it’s so cold’ joke that will actually make me laugh. Or even slightly chuckle. I’ve been known to offer up a $20 bill for anyone who can call in one of these dumb jokes and get anything out of me.

I occasionally try creating my own with a Jersey twist. Here are some I came up with over time. As you can see, they’re all pretty awful and no one would get paid $20 for these.

It’s so cold in New Jersey even vaccinated legislators are getting frozen out of the Statehouse

It’s so cold in New Jersey Steve Sweeney gave Edward Durr a goodbye hug

It’s so cold in New Jersey Jim McGreevey is sleeping with a woman for warmth

It’s so cold in New Jersey politicians have their hands in their own pockets

It’s so cold in New Jersey the only place without a staffing shortage is the crematorium

It’s so cold in New Jersey Lucy the Elephant is wearing a trunk warmer

It’s so cold in New Jersey Rob Dekanski only got $50,000 over asking price in a hot seller’s market

It’s so cold in New Jersey, Phil Murphy chipped his tooth on soup (but it’s Phil Murphy’s teeth so no one noticed).

It’s so cold in New Jersey the Statue of Liberty put her torch under her dress.

It’s so cold in New Jersey criminals are freezing before the cops tell them to.

It’s so cold in New Jersey Loretta Weinberg’s false teeth are chattering in the glass.

It’s so cold in New Jersey the town renamed itself Basking Fridge

It’s so cold in New Jersey Cory Booker went from a drama queen to an ice queen

It’s so cold in New Jersey people are going to the Polar Bear Plunge to warm up

It’s so cold in New Jersey when you tell another driver to go to Hell they ask for directions

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

