Living on the edge of the Pinelands for the last 30 years or so, we're always on alert during forest fire season in the spring. It's a bit early and it happened in the beautiful northwestern part of our state, but Sunday we saw a spectacular fire in Worthington State Forest near the Delaware Water Gap. Thankfully, it was nearly all contained thanks to the great work of nearly 40 firefighters from various towns in the area.

Rain expected Tuesday should be the final step in putting it out completely, but it should serve as a reminder that trouble could be on the way for our woodlands throughout the state. Since there wasn't any snow anywhere in the state to help keep the ground moist through the spring, it could get dicey. Use caution when hiking or even driving through heavily wooded areas and never discard any lit materials. "Only you...."

