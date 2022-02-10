If you see this home COVID test in NJ stores, do NOT buy it

They seemed like the answer to a lot of problems during the pandemic. The advent of home test kits for the COVID-19 virus was a great answer to test facilities being overrun. Even if they weren’t quite as accurate as a rapid test or the even more reliable PCR test done at a medical facility it was something that could indicate what course of action one should take next.

Not!

There have been problems. The latest is something called the Standard Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test. It’s from South Korea. And the problem is it’s been illegally imported into this country.

Manufactured by SD Biosensor these test kits have been widely distributed across the United States and they were never supposed to be. The test was not approved and never cleared by the FDA.

The company is recalling its kits sold in the United States. Meanwhile, the FDA is urging anyone who tested with one of these to get retested with an approved test as these may not be reliable.

If you see this test for sale, do not buy it. If you already bought it, do not use it. This is what the packaging looks like.

SD Biosensor SD Biosensor loading...

More COVID test recalls

Earlier this month two other tests both made by Empowered Diagnostics were also recalled for the same reason. The FDA never cleared them but they were labeled as if they had. Those tests, the ImmunoPass COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Rapid Test and the CovClear COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test, proved to be defective.

Then there was the news that the time of day you test yourself with any home COVID-19 test can affect the results. Testing in the middle of the day gives the most accurate results whereas testing later in the evening can give you a false negative.

Are you kidding me? This was the big breakthrough? And the floundering Biden administration recently set up free home test kits for Americans to be mailed straight to your house. Perhaps they should have mailed tarot cards. Might be more accurate.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

