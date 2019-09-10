NJ police strategies for keeping us safe, two decades after 9/11

Do you remember where you were when the 9/11 terror attacks took place on Sept. 11, 2001?

As the nation marks the 18th anniversary of that horrible attack in which 750 people from New Jersey perished, law enforcement officials are on alert, stepping up efforts to prevent any possible attack by a group or "lone wolf" extremist.

State Police Superintendent Pat Callahan said while no credible threats have been received, there is heightened attention being paid to security across the Garden State.

“We look at every sector, from soft targets to transportation — whether that’s water, rail, bus, malls, schools," he said.

Callahan said units are mobilized and will be conducting watches and patrols all over New Jersey.

“We have from aviation, to SWAT teams to K-9 handlers to undercover detectives to troopers working with the FBI and the Joint Terrorism Task Force," he said.

He said in addition to high-profile heavily armed state police officers patrolling crowded areas, there are undercover units equipped with technology that can detect explosives or radioactive material.

The State Police is also monitoring social media.

“Not really in a Big Brother way, but in looking for key words or key behaviors on people," he explained. "Too many times we’ve seen somebody go off and it was right out there on social media.”

He’s asking all Garden State residents to stay vigilant.

“Take the time to notice something. You don’t have to be in law enforcement to have that sixth sense. You know when somebody is up to something that just doesn’t fit," he said.

“We want people to just pay attention to their surroundings. Don’t get too locked into your ear buds and phone when you’re walking through the streets of any town.”

