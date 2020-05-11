Has your driving changed during state shutdown?

Gov Murphy and Attorney General Gurbir Grewal are scheduled to host a virtual town hall Monday May 11 with members of law enforcement. According to NJ.com, a statement in the event reads, “The virtual town halls are a way to maintain community engagement with law enforcement despite social distancing measures necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Speaking of social distancing, you may have noticed fewer traffic stops in the past two months. Since the state shutdown of non-essential business traffic is far lighter and speed traps look to be far fewer. Our law enforcement is still out there doing important work, but police have shifted priorities to minimize contact with the public and help in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

It brings the question to mind, are you driving differently? With less traffic bogging down our roads and seemingly less chance of being pulled over, are you going a bit faster? Anecdotal evidence tells me yes, but take our poll and let us know.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.