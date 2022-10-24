Half of New Jersey is on a high this week

If you live anywhere from Trenton on the south and the southern half of Ocean County on down, you know what a big deal this weekend was.

The Phillies are in the World Series for the first time in thirteen years.

Even the most casual of sports fans in South Jersey got caught up in the excitement over the weekend.

The Phillies were not expected to finish well after a pretty disappointing start to the season that saw them fire their manager mid-season.

This week will see non-stop coverage on local media and social media with everyone getting caught up in the excitement.

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) loading...

You wouldn't know that north of exit 7A on the Turnpike or Exit 63 of the Garden State Parkway.

This so clearly illustrates that there is a North Jersey and a South Jersey, as Gov. Murphy would say, "period full stop."

The state is divided into two media markets. The Philadelphia media market and the New York media market.

And the sports allegiances go along those lines with some fuzziness in the very middle, where people get exposure from both markets. That zone is narrow.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images loading...

Sporting goods stores, supermarkets and discount stores from below that line will have tons of Phillies National League Champion clothing and paraphernalia on full display all week.

If you're a Phillies fan and if you grew up in South Jersey, it's hard not to be, Sunday's victory and celebration was euphoric.

Even if you're not the biggest sports fan, there is something contagious in seeing grown men jumping with joy with huge smiles on their faces dousing each other in champagne.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images loading...

The world needs as much joy as possible right now.

What could be better than a Phillies-Yankees World Series?! Maybe next year!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

