Guns N’ Roses will be in New Jersey this summer

Legendary rockers (and squabblers) Guns N' Roses will play Metlife Stadium as part of a North American tour announced on Monday. The East Rutherford date is July 18th, with a Philadelphia concert ten days earlier on the 8th. Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan are all part of the touring lineup.

Tickets go on sale February 7th via Live Nation. Launched in 2016, the Not in this Lifetime Tour is the third largest grossing tour in Billboard Boxscore history.

The band is touring South America first, then Europe, and, in the summer, North America. The first stop of that leg is in Milwaukee on July 4th and the final one is in Missoula, Montana on August 26th. Guns N’ Roses’ debut album, Appetite for Destruction sold over 30 million copies and Use Your Illusion I&II sold 35 million.

