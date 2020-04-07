Go to songs for those who need comfort in this tough time

We've done so many coronavirus playlists talking about not standing so close and following the rules of engagement with this deadly virus. Now that it continues and some are saying the worst is yet to come, we need to turn to our comfort songs.

Those are the songs that you sing to get you through the toughest times in your life. They reflect the sadness you're feeling yet provide hope. When used in a movie, they really bring the scene home. Here are some songs that I hope bring you some comfort in this tough time we are going through and looking forward to the next list I put out reflecting the end of this pandemic.

Norm McDonald has a very interesting on target tweet about "Imagine:"

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: