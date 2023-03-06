Getting to NJ’s Newark Airport is about to get a lot harder

✈ Lane closures at Newark Airport will impact travelers ability to get in and out

✈ Rehab work in front of terminal buildings will last at least four months

✈ Officials urge you plan extra time to navigate the road closures

Plan extra time and pack your patience if you are headed to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

Major work on the bridges in front of the terminal entrances will require the closure of one lane of traffic from now until at least November. The bridges currently span three lanes.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced the start of the project "to ensure continued safe operations and maintain a state of good repair."

Work begins with the closure of Express Road in front of the old Terminal A building, and will then move to Terminal B.

Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

The road closures will be in effect 24/7 until the completion of the work, which is expected in November 2023.

Originally constructed in the late 1960's, the terminal frontage bridges have been eroding over time due to the weather, age and increased traffic volume. Crews will replace the concrete bridge deck, install new drainage, and add new walkways.

Port Authority officials are recommending travelers to the airport leave extra time to arrive, check in and clear security, especially during peak travel days and times.

While the lane closures will remain in effect for approximately four months, the Port Authority did announce steps to try and minimize the impact:

⬛ An alternative route plan to advise customers of different routes for passenger pick-ups and drop-offs at Terminal B. Click here for more details.

⬛ Port Authority police will actively manage vehicle movement on roadways and terminal frontages, including implementation of mitigation routes specifically designed for this construction project.

⬛ Passengers using terminals B and C can also be dropped off or picked up directly inside the short-term parking lots B & C. Vehicles will not pay a fee if exiting under 30 minutes.

For those waiting to pick up passengers, a cell phone lot waiting area is available for free. Located less than five minutes away from all terminals and open 24/7, it can be found on Google Maps by searching “EWR Cell Phone Lot.”

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

