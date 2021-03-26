Fun family Easter events in NJ where you can catch a train

One thing I love to do is find something that's just a bit different to do with the kids during the holidays. And even though we haven't quite gotten out of the pandemic yet, there are still some fun and exciting things you can do with your family this Easter season.

One way to mix it up? Board a train. I've always enjoyed trains as a kid, and if your kids enjoy them as well, here are some perfect Easter events happening around the Garden State where you can also include a train.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Easter Bunny Express — Black River & Western Railroad

The Black River & Western Railroad is kicking off their 2021 season with a train ride with the Easter Bunny. The Easter Bunny Express is happening weekends now through April 3, with kids under three riding for free. The train ride is also taking COVID-19 restrictions into place to ensure a fun and safe event with the Easter Bunny. Plus, your kids can also take part in an Easter egg hunt. You can check out all the details by clicking here.

Consumers will spend more this year on Easter than they did last year, according to the NRF. (bhofack2, ThinkStock)

Easter Bunny Express — Seashore Lines

Another great ride happening across the Garden State is The Easter Bunny Express at Seashore Lines. The Easter Bunny Express is kicking off their 25th season with three rides... March 27, March 28, and April 3. Click here for more details and ticket information.

Children on Easter egg hunt with bunny. (ThinkStock)

Passover Week - Northlandz

Kids off for spring break? Why not bring them to Northlandz. Typically open weekends this time of year, Northlandz is open for Passover March 27 thru April 4 from 10 a.m. till 7 p.m. everyday. Aside from many fun activities for the kids, Northlandz also includes train rides. Click here for more info, including photos of their outdoor train ride, as well as a short video with the train in action.

(pic by 578foot/ThinkStock)

Historic Easter Celebration - Allaire Village

Opening for the 2021 season, Allaire Village celebrates Easter with a variety of fun events for the kids including an egg toss, an egg roll competition, and so much more. All with 19th century history in mind. Easter festivities are happening on April 3, and you can check out all the details by clicking here. Plus, Allaire is home to the New Jersey Museum of Transportation, which includes the steam locomotives on the Pine Creek Railroad.

Mike Brant/Townsquare Media NJ

Whether you decide to hop on a train or not this Easter, we hope that you get to have fun and enjoy it safely. Have a great Easter, New Jersey!

