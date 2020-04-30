Front line nurse sees her dog for first time in a month

My friend and Chasing News producer Tommy Farrell shared some great video recently that I want to share with you.

Tommy’s fiancé Sophie is a front line nurse who has been putting in the extra time as New Jersey’s health care system absorbed the hit from the virus and the shutdown. Check out Sophie’s first visit to her parents house to see “Sandy” the dog after a month. And then wait till you see the reaction Sandy had to seeing herself on TV after we aired the video on Chasing News.

