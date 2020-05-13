Free Krispy Kreme donuts for NJ grads

Well you can’t have a traditional graduation ceremony or even a typical celebration, but if you’re in the class of 2020, at least you can get free donuts.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free “Graduate Dozen” donuts on May 19th to any high school or college graduate in this year’s class. Just go to any Krispy Kreme Doughnut location and either wear your cap and gown or any “Class of 2020” gear to get your free donuts.

The "Graduate Dozen" box includes three rows of donuts labeled "2020." There are two of each Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled and Cake Batter Filled donuts, along with six Yellow Iced Original Glazed donuts.

Krispy Kreme said in a release, “We feel for all of the high school and college seniors. We wish they had that moment of walking across the stage and getting their diploma,” but since they can’t replace that, they’re offering free donuts. The special “Graduate Dozen” donuts will also be available for purchase from May 18th-24th at the stores; pick up or drive through, of course.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.