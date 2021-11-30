Many hard-working New Jersey residents have had to make the hard choice to get a vaccine they don't want and feel they don't need or keep their jobs and careers. Firefighters, police officers, nurses, and other health care workers along with truck drivers, restaurant workers, and others have had to make that gut-wrenching choice.

Finally, some Republican lawmakers are standing up to the vaccine mandates when it comes to them getting access to their workplace in the State House. The legislature is scheduled to reconvene this Thursday, Dec. 2, but members must show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test to enter the State House.

In an online meeting of Republicans on Wednesday, the GOP members agreed not to attend the session if some of their colleagues are denied entry. Assemblyman Brian Bergen (R-Denville) said,

"I have no intention of complying with this unconstitutional statehouse policy. To do so would give credence to the idea that mandates and discrimination based on vaccine state is ok, and it's not ok."

He's absolutely right and it's about time the public heard any of our representatives take a stand on this issue. It's the most important issue of our lifetime, but most of the ignorant, frightened, brainwashed public is ignoring it. They can only ignore it for so long until it negatively impacts them. And one way or another it will, but will it be too late by then.

Philosopher John Stuart Mill in 1867 said, "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing". Finally, some people are doing something in this state, unfortunately without the benefit of majority power.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.