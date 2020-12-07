FBI mystery at coronavirus test center

Imagine you live in South Jersey and in the middle of a pandemic that’s already killed close to 300,000 Americans you went to a testing center called Infinity Diagnostic Laboratory in Ventor. You were tested for for the virus that causes COVID-19. Perhaps they pricked your finger up draw a small amount of blood.

Weeks later you find this out:

The FBI wants to speak with you. But they won’t tell you exactly why.

While it may sound like a Tom Clancy or John Grisham novel this mystery is very much real according to nj.com. The FBI released a brief statement on Twitter urging anyone recently tested there to be retested elsewhere.

Further, they’re asking anyone who was administered a finger prick to contact the FBI’s victim assistance unit. So now you’re thinking...victim?! Victim of what?!

No one knows. We do know a report on nbcphiladelphia.com says the lab was raided by the feds on Thursday. A person tested there is quoted questioning the form of payment saying the lab would not accept credit cards but only cash or Venmo.

The FBI won’t say precisely what is going on but they are pointing out a finger prick blood draw can test for anti-bodies showing you previously had the disease and fought it but cannot tell you if you are currently still positive.

But would such bad medicine be an FBI matter or a state matter? Were these tests even real? Were the results even real? The analysis even done? Asking for a friend.

Main points are get re-tested ASAP and contact the FBI. 973-792-3000.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.