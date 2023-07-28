Famous NJ hot dog lady still serving ‘em up for almost 40 years

In the heart of Morristown Green stands a culinary treasure that has withstood the test of time. Sophie Hsieh's hot dog stand. Since 1984, Sophie has been serving up mouthwatering hot dogs that have become a beloved local favorite.

From March to December, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., her blue and yellow cart graces the green, offering a simple yet yummy menu that keeps customers coming back year after year.

Patrons can sink their teeth into a classic beef frankfurter, or a hot sausage on the cheap.

Each hot dog is a testament to her dedication and passion. Her hot dogs started at $1.25 and have only gone up 50 cents.

Her soda prices have stayed the same since the beginning. Just $1.

But it's not just the affordability that draws in the crowds, it's the opportunity to customize their hot dogs with an array of toppings.

From tangy mustard to rich chili and sauerkraut with the perfect touch of crunch, the options are as varied as the tastes of Sophie's loyal customers.

And it’s more than her food that keeps them coming back. It's the personal touch that Sophie brings to her stand. With a warm smile and friendly banter, she greets her regulars like old friends, creating a sense of community that extends beyond a simple hot dog stand.

Everyone in town loves Sophie.

Sophie's journey to becoming a Morristown legend began when she and her husband moved from Taiwan to Argentina, where they initially opened a Chinese restaurant.

Eventually settling in Morristown, she transitioned to the world of hot dogs and never looked back. Through the years, her cart has stood strong, even as neighboring shops have come and gone.

So, the next time you find yourself on the Morristown Green, don't miss the chance to savor a hot dog from Sophie's stand. Let the flavors dance on your taste buds as you bask in the warmth of Sophie's hospitality. Her hot dogs have truly become a Morristown tradition, a timeless delight worth cherishing.

