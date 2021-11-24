Family farm fun in NJ this holiday season

Farms and farmers have changed quite a bit over the last generation or so.

Through a combination of the state's Green Acres and farmland preservation programs and changes in demographics, New Jersey farms have found creative ways to survive and thrive.

We asked our listeners to tell us about their favorite New Jersey farms.

Whether it's garden plants in spring, fresh produce in summer or hayrides and holiday activities in the fall, New Jersey farms are a valuable resource for families in the Garden State.

Readington Buffalo Farm — Flemington

Hallocks Farms - New Egypt

Vacciano Farms - Washington Twp. (Warren Co.)

Hauser Hill Farms - Old Bridge.

Even as the year winds down and all the crops are done and most of the fields are plowed under, NJ farms still have plenty to offer. From Holiday hayrides, light shows and Christmas trees to freshly baked goodies, Garden State farms are a great weekend destination. Here is a comprehensive list of the best ones in New Jersey.

