Yes, I'm being petty.

Since the beginning of broadcasting as we know it, the TV guys have knocked us radio guys. Maybe it's time we smoked them a little.

During CNN's blizzard coverage Saturday morning, the network aired a live report from Atlantic City.

Wait, what?

Brian! If that's four or five feet, you must be 9 or 10 feet tall! Check our unofficial Blizzard measurement:

Twitter Brian Stetler Twitter Brian Stetler loading...

(The above is almost to scale.)

Stay safe New Jersey!

