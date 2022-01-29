We’re laughing: CNN reporter exaggerates snow drift in Atlantic City, NJ
Yes, I'm being petty.
Since the beginning of broadcasting as we know it, the TV guys have knocked us radio guys. Maybe it's time we smoked them a little.
During CNN's blizzard coverage Saturday morning, the network aired a live report from Atlantic City.
Wait, what?
Brian! If that's four or five feet, you must be 9 or 10 feet tall! Check our unofficial Blizzard measurement:
(The above is almost to scale.)
Stay safe New Jersey!
