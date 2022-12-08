Enjoy holiday shows at the Grunin Center at OCC

The Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at Ocean County College has a slate of holiday shows to make even the meanest Grinch get in the spirit of the season.

On Thu., Dec. 8 the Vienna Boys Choir will be performing:

This illustrious group of child musicians has been delighting music lovers across the globe for six centuries with their purity of tone, distinctive charm and popular repertoire. Christmas in Vienna showcases these gifted musicians with voices of unforgettable beauty in an extraordinary program featuring Austrian folk songs, classical masterpieces, popular songs and, of course, holiday favorites.

On Dec. 9-11 & 16-18 there will be performances of Broadway for the Holidays:

Back by popular demand! Celebrate the holidays Broadway-style when the OCC Repertory Theatre Company presents this rousing revue featuring more than twenty of your favorite holiday tunes from the Great White Way. With performances that range from silly to somber, this all-encompassing collection of seasonal favorites will be sure to put even the biggest Grinch into the holiday spirit!

The Ballet for Young Audiences: The Nutcracker will be performed on Dec. 10 at 1 and 4 PM:

A Grunin Center holiday tradition! The Ballet for Young Audiences production of The Nutcracker tells the story of Clara, a young girl on the brink of womanhood whose dreams are both childlike and tinged with romance. She is the favorite godchild of Herr Drosselmeyer, a mysterious clockmaker, who helps to transport Clara and her Nutcracker Prince to a special realm. Sponsored by RWJBarnabas Health Community Medical Center.

Other shows include: Judy Collins- Holidays and Hits on Dec. 11 at 7 PM and Christmas with the Celts on Fri., Dec. 16 at 7:30 PM.

