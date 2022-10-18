Energy saver: JCP&L offers customers a smart thermostat for a buck

According to a Rutgers state-of-the-art climate report, the annual temperature in New Jersey has increased about four degrees since 1900. That’s about twice the global average.

That means energy bills continue to spike as residents try to cool and heat their homes in the summer and winter months. People continue to deal with rising costs with inflation and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, to help New Jerseyans be more energy efficient and save money in the process, JCP& L is offering its customers a Google Nest thermostat for just one dollar from now until December 31.

Typically, this thermostat equipped with all the bells and whistles sells for $130.

With the Google Nest thermostat, customers can control the way they use energy and keep costs low, says First Energy spokeswoman, Brooke Conlan.

She said that in a few studies, customers who used this thermostat have saved an average of about 10 to 12 percent when they’re heating their homes and about 15 percent on their cooling costs.

Why does the Google Nest only cost $1?

Selling the Google Nest for just a buck helps JCP&L customers save money and this offer makes it easier for more people to take advantage of it, she said.

All energy efficient programs are funded by a charge on the customers’ bills, but this additional discount for the promotion is provided by Google, she added.

Who is eligible?

The one-dollar offer is for JCP&L customers only with active accounts, Conlan said. If customers do not have an active account, create one using your JCP& L account number online. Once the account is active, customers will then be asked a series of questions to see if they qualify for the Google Nest.

She said those questions are based on how a customer heats and cools his or her home.

The limit is two Google Nest thermostats per account. It comes in four colors: snow, fog, charcoal, and sand.

What can Google Nest do?

There are some very cool features with the Google Nest thermostat. Conlan said through the internet and Wifi, customers who have the smart thermostat can use it to control their home’s temperature and set a schedule, which can be adjusted from the Google Home app.

The Nest Thermostat can use internal sensors and your phone’s location to check to see if you’ve left the house. Then it can set itself to an Eco Temperature to save money.

There’s a built-in HVAC monitoring system. It looks out for many heating and cooling system issues. Conlan said if something doesn’t seem right, the thermostat can send you an alert. If you need to replace the air filter, you’ll get a reminder, too.

How hard is it to install Google Nest?

You don’t need someone from JCP&L to come into your home and install the thermostat, Conlan said. Customers can do it themselves. It only takes 30 minutes or less to do so. For most homes, there’s no C-wire required.

The thermostat is easy to use. Just swipe the touch bar on the side of the thermostat to change the temperature.

If you’d like to use voice control, just say “Hey Google, turn up the heat.”

The smart thermostat is good for the environment. It’s designed with recycled materials to reduce waste.

Is JCP&L the only utility company in NJ offering this deal?

No. Atlantic City Electric is offering the Google Nest to its customers for $29.99 after a $100 rebate, according to the website.

PSE&G is giving the smart thermostat to its customers for free after a deep discount and a rebate.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

