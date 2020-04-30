On May 6, National Nurses Day, Dunkin’ is offering a free medium hot or cold coffee and a donut to all healthcare workers.

The company said in a statement, “As a brand with a long heritage of serving those who serve, we appreciate and honor the heroic work and unwavering commitment nurses and healthcare professionals show every day.” No purchase is necessary get the free coffee and donut.

Dunkin’ also announced a $200,000 grant for healthcare workers experiencing trauma as part of a “Hero Recharge” program. Dunkin’ Brands CEO, David Hoffman, says, “We want people on the frontlines to know that we have their backs and they can count on Dunkin’ to help keep them running,”

The free coffee and donut offer is available “while supplies last.”

