Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that wearing masks in public will be mandatory if you can't maintain social distance. Where would that apply exactly? At the beach or on the boardwalk? He said it won't apply if you're alone or with family. How will they know that you're not all family or roommates living together?

So you're with friends and walking down the street or boardwalk, and a cop is going to stop you and issue you a warning or a summons? I don't think so. People are doing 95 mph routinely on the highways and not getting pulled over. The cops are taking a beating in the media. Will they stop a group of people of color who don't look like a family? Doubtful. What is this all about?

Yes, positive cases have increased, but deaths from COVID-19, hospitalizations and respirator use are all down significantly. This is not about public safety. This is about political covering of the governor's ass, and control. We had a retired cop call in to our show on Wednesday who said, "How are they going to know who you are? Just say you don't carry ID and you don't even have to talk to them."

He obviously wasn't anti-cop. He was anti-tyrannical government. Sadly, few of us seem to feel that way. We just want to be protected by the powers that be at any cost. I have to quote Ben Franklin again, who said, "Those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserves neither liberty nor safety." But then again knowing the wisdom of the founding fathers is "above the governor's pay grade."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

