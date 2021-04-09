COVID vaccines: 17 myths, misconceptions and scientific facts
As New Jersey announced it would open vaccine appointments to all 16 and older, as of April 19, a number of newly eligible people are navigating the choices of deciding whether to get vaccinated, and if so, when and where.
The state has seen more than 3 million people receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday and was fast approaching 2 million people fully vaccinated, roughly 40% of the way to having 4.7 million adults fully vaccinated.
With three vaccine brands in use, under emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, there has been misinformation repeated about all three choices.
COVID vaccines: 17 myths, misconceptions and scientific facts
Do any of the vaccines impact fertility? Do they contain a live virus, or change a person's DNA? Here are some of the most rampant social media rumors and the real, verified answers on COVID-19 vaccines currently being distributed in the U.S.
READ MORE: LOVED & LOST — NJ’s lives lost to COVID-19
LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in New Jersey
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New Jersey using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.
On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.