COVID vaccines: 17 myths, misconceptions and scientific facts

As New Jersey announced it would open vaccine appointments to all 16 and older, as of April 19, a number of newly eligible people are navigating the choices of deciding whether to get vaccinated, and if so, when and where.

The state has seen more than 3 million people receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday and was fast approaching 2 million people fully vaccinated, roughly 40% of the way to having 4.7 million adults fully vaccinated.

With three vaccine brands in use, under emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, there has been misinformation repeated about all three choices.

