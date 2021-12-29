Costco in Hazlet, NJ closes after leak sickens dozens of workers

HAZLET — A Costco store remained closed Wednesday, after a freon leak spurred the evacuation of about 20 workers who reported feeling sick.

Before 7 a.m., the Costco location along Route 35 had reported the leak to Hazlet police, as workers tried to ventilate the store and delay opening for the day.

About two and a half hours later, police got another call from the same Costco, saying about 20 employees were reporting headaches and nausea.

Hazlet fire and first aid squad members responded, along with Monmouth County EMS Task Force and the Monmouth County Hazmat Team, with 15 to 20 ambulances called to the scene as a precaution.

The store was to stay closed until further notice, according to police on the department's Facebook page.

Getty Images

Different, unexpected closure

In a completely unrelated incident, a different retail location was dealing with an unexpected closure up in Union County.

A Walmart in Linden had posted a sign to its doors on Tuesday, saying the store was closed for "additional cleaning and stocking" and would reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America's Biggest Online Retailer Stacker compiled a list of key moments in Amazon's history and its current business from a variety of sources. Here's a look at the events that turned an online bookstore into a global conglomerate and a self-made entrepreneur into the world's second-richest man.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.