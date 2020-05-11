Coronavirus, Quest for a Cure: Live discussion Thursday at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5 presents the latest in a series of Town Hall broadcasts to help New Jersey residents dealing with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The economic devastation in New Jersey due to pandemic closings has been severe. More than 1 million people are unemployed in the Garden State. The summer tourism season is in jeopardy. In order to reopen the economy, state officials say better treatments and a vaccine are needed. As New Jersey officials eye slowly reopening the economy — and residents eye a return to normal life — the potential for better treatments and an eventual vaccine will prove key. New Jersey doctors and scientists have been on the leading edge of developing both.

New Jersey 101.5’s Eric Scott leads the news and digital departments in highlighting the groundbreaking work being done in New Jersey’s hospitals and laboratories.

“Even as treatment options have advanced, there is much work still to be done,” Scott said, “This program seeks to highlight that work, but also set reasonable expectations about how it impacts the prospects for reopening New Jersey’s economy.”

The program’s on-air expert panel will feature some of the regions’ top medical experts from Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health, Penn Medicine, and the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. Call 800-283-1015 Thursday night to get your questions on the air.

New Jersey 101.5 will additionally invite representatives of New Jersey’s leading medical groups into an online chat, to discuss access to and availability of new treatments and tests. The program will be streamed on Facebook Live at Facebook.com/NJ1015.

The broadcast may also be accessed via NJ1015.com, the New Jersey 101.5 YouTube channel, or the free New Jersey 101.5 app.

