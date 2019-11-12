Cops find suspected child porn while searching for Freehold woman

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — A police investigation has not been able to find a missing 25-year-old woman but it did turn up another alleged crime.

Police on Friday arrested a 29-year-old township man that Stephanie Parze had identified on social media has her boyfriend. John Ozbilgen was charged with third-degree possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors initially said that the arrest was not related to the search to Parze but later clarified that their search of John Ozbilgen's home was part of an investigation into Parze's disappearance on Oct. 30.

Court documents obtained by New Jersey 101.5 show that police had confiscated two electronic devices from Ozbilgen. Investigators said that an "extraction" of his iPhone X contained an image of child sexual exploitation.

Ozbilgen was being held at the Monmouth County jail on Tuesday awaiting a detention hearing scheduled for Nov. 19. New Jersey 101.5 did not know whether Ozbilgen had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Stephanie Parze and John Ozbilgen (via Facebook)

Stephanie Parze (David Mound via GoFundMe)

Stephanie Parze has been missing since Oct. 30, 2019. (Shared by Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office)

Stephanie Parze has been missing since Oct. 30, 2019. (Shared by Parze's sister on Facbeook)

Police have been searching for Parze in New Jersey and in Staten Island.

Parze's parents called police after they couldn't get a hold of her at her late grandmother's home, where she'd been living, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Parze had left behind her car, phone, purse and shoes that she wore that night. Earlier in the evening she had gone with family and friends to see a medium in New Brunswick.

