Celebrate the New Year with these top NJ bakeries

Granted, New Year’s Eve will be different this year. But I’m so tired of hearing that!! I want to try to make New Year’s Eve this year a special an interesting evening despite restrictions. Don’t you? After all, with the kind of year 2020 was, don’t you think we should be giving it a nice send off? It’s the last “holiday” of the year and your last chance to host a night with your family and friends. Whether you are celebrating small, or safely with friends, you will not want to skip out on these desserts. And you don’t need a big fancy party to serve these. These desserts and the places that make them are unique— and in the most “Jersey” way.

Broad St. Dough Co.

If you like donuts and haven’t checked out Broad St. Dough Co you are seriously missing out. With over 40 donuts to choose from, there is seriously one for everyone. They even have vegan and gluten free flavors making a box of these donuts an easy yet delicious way to serve any and all guests. And they so creative, I guarantee you there are a couple you’ve never seen before.

Brother Brunos Pizza

This pizzeria, located in Wayne, NJ is famous for their unique dessert pizzas. These pies are made with regular pizza dough and topped with any sweet you can think of. You can order a whole pie of a specific flavor or customize your own with a different flavor per slice. Some of their most popular flavor combos are Cookie Monster, Smores, Mint Fudge Brownie and Cannoli. Not into pizza? They do dessert sliders too!

Sweet Spot Bake Shoppe

Sweet Spot Bake Shoppe was a little hole in the wall bakery in Chester, until their victory on the show Cupcake Wars in 2012. Since their win, people have traveled from all over just to taste these cupcakes, and you should too. Their menu alone has plenty of delicious flavors, but they also do custom orders for those interested. And be sure to check out their Cupcake Wars winning cupcakes, which have earned themselves a permanent spot on the menu.

So come on New Jersey. This year, serve desserts as unique as we New Jerseyans are! Happy New Year.

