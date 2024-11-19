Careful! NJ is very dangerous for doing THIS on Thanksgiving day

Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, but there’s something that we should all be cautious of. No, it’s not just the problematic family member you have to spend time with- it’s also the problems that could happen in the kitchen.

As much as the holiday gives people a warm feeling, it shouldn’t be this kind of warm feeling.

Canva Canva loading...

New Jersey is the 4th worst state for Thanksgiving kitchen fires

According to a study put out by We Go Dating, the Garden State is notorious for overcooked turkeys and fired-off smoke alarms.

red flame fire texture backgrounds Getty Images/Credit: MihailUlianikov loading...

According to their research, just over 66% of residential fires in New Jersey are due to cooking.

Who are the worst offenders in New Jersey?

(Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Hudson County leads New Jersey with 74.3% of fires caused by cooking and 175.7 fires per 100,000 residents annually.

Canva Canva loading...

There are very simple ways to avoid such a catastrophe.

Tips for Thanksgiving Day safety

Stay in the kitchen: Never leave cooking food unattended.

Smother grease fires: Use a lid or baking soda—never water.

Keep a lid nearby: Quickly cover small flames to cut off oxygen.

Have an exit plan: Know how to evacuate if a fire gets out of control.

Stay calm: Act quickly, but keep your cool.

Canva Canva loading...

Which states are the worst offenders when it comes to kitchen fires?

These are the top 10 turkey-burning states in the U.S.

🔟 West Virginia: 24.2%, 59.5 fires per 100,000 residents

9️⃣ South Carolina: 33.7%, 59.9 fires per 100,000 residents

8️⃣ Vermont: 35.6%, 66.7 fires per 100,000 residents

7️⃣ Rhode Island: 62.1%, 70.6 fires per 100,000 residents

6️⃣ Connecticut: 52.4%, 76 fires per 100,000 residents

5️⃣ Washington, D.C.: 57.6%, 81.7 fires per 100,000 residents

4️⃣ New Jersey: 66.1%, 95.3 fires per 100,000 residents

3️⃣ Delaware: 55.4%, 113 fires per 100,000 residents

2️⃣ New York: 70.8%, 156 fires per 100,000 residents

1️⃣ Massachusetts: 71.4%, 188.2 fires per 100,000 residents

Let’s make it a point this Thanksgiving to make sure the holiday is warm (but not that way), safe, and full of cheer.

Canva Canva loading...

Anyone traveling via airplane for the holiday weekend should take some of these tips into consideration…

TSA's top 10 things airline passengers forget but need to remember Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa for the 2024 holiday season The annual New Jersey tradition is back for the 2024 holiday season, along with pet photos, special events, exclusive sensory sessions, and more. Malls are listed in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.