Careful! NJ is very dangerous for doing THIS on Thanksgiving day
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, but there’s something that we should all be cautious of. No, it’s not just the problematic family member you have to spend time with- it’s also the problems that could happen in the kitchen.
As much as the holiday gives people a warm feeling, it shouldn’t be this kind of warm feeling.
New Jersey is the 4th worst state for Thanksgiving kitchen fires
According to a study put out by We Go Dating, the Garden State is notorious for overcooked turkeys and fired-off smoke alarms.
According to their research, just over 66% of residential fires in New Jersey are due to cooking.
Who are the worst offenders in New Jersey?
Hudson County leads New Jersey with 74.3% of fires caused by cooking and 175.7 fires per 100,000 residents annually.
There are very simple ways to avoid such a catastrophe.
Tips for Thanksgiving Day safety
Stay in the kitchen: Never leave cooking food unattended.
Smother grease fires: Use a lid or baking soda—never water.
Keep a lid nearby: Quickly cover small flames to cut off oxygen.
Have an exit plan: Know how to evacuate if a fire gets out of control.
Stay calm: Act quickly, but keep your cool.
Which states are the worst offenders when it comes to kitchen fires?
These are the top 10 turkey-burning states in the U.S.
🔟 West Virginia: 24.2%, 59.5 fires per 100,000 residents
9️⃣ South Carolina: 33.7%, 59.9 fires per 100,000 residents
8️⃣ Vermont: 35.6%, 66.7 fires per 100,000 residents
7️⃣ Rhode Island: 62.1%, 70.6 fires per 100,000 residents
6️⃣ Connecticut: 52.4%, 76 fires per 100,000 residents
5️⃣ Washington, D.C.: 57.6%, 81.7 fires per 100,000 residents
4️⃣ New Jersey: 66.1%, 95.3 fires per 100,000 residents
3️⃣ Delaware: 55.4%, 113 fires per 100,000 residents
2️⃣ New York: 70.8%, 156 fires per 100,000 residents
1️⃣ Massachusetts: 71.4%, 188.2 fires per 100,000 residents
Let’s make it a point this Thanksgiving to make sure the holiday is warm (but not that way), safe, and full of cheer.
Anyone traveling via airplane for the holiday weekend should take some of these tips into consideration…
