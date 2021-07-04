Camden partial care counselor raped child, prosecutor says

Two men have been arrested days apart, separately accused of sexually assaulting children under care in treatment programs, according to authorities in Camden and Bergen Counties.

Steven Brown, 28, a counselor with a partial care program in Camden, was arrested on Tuesday after it was reported to police six months ago that he had sexually assaulted a child younger than 13, according to acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer.

Brown has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Lindenwold resident remains in Camden County jail, pending trial.

In an unrelated case in North Jersey, 31-year-old Garry J. Rucker was a weekend supervisor at a treatment center for children in Hackensack when he engaged in sexual conduct, including sexual penetration, of a child younger than 13, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Following the June 19 incident, Rucker left the facility and never returned, as state and county officials were alerted.

He was found and arrested in Paterson days later on June 25.

Rucker, of Hackensack, was charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by contact and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Anyone with information connected to Brown’s case can contact the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-225-8542 or Camden County Metro Police at 856-757-7420. Tips may also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

