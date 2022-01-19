Brush fire stops Parkway traffic in Brick, NJ on Wednesday night

BRICK — A large brush fire caused major traffic along a stretch of the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County during Wednesday's evening rush.

By 6 p.m., both directions of the highway at exit 91 in Brick were being rerouted, due to the smoky conditions and poor visibility.

Among first responders at the scene was Ramstown Fire Company out of Howell, which shared photos of the flames to the company's Facebook page.

Traffic was backed up as a result of the detour, as seen on a traffic camera just north of exit 91.

Parkway gridlock during fire (NJ511.org) Parkway gridlock during fire (NJ511.org) loading...

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.