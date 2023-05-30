Armed robber steals thousands in cash from NJ pharmacy

BRIDGETON — Police are looking for a man who held up a local Walgreens and made off with more than $5,000 in cash on Monday night.

They said the man entered the store on East Broad Street in Bridgeton shortly before 10 p.m. on Memorial Day, just when the store was about to close, and asked to use the restroom.

Shortly after, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded money from the cashier. Authorities also said he directed store employees to open a safe while holding them at gunpoint.

No injuries were reported but the suspect made off with $5,100 in cash.

Police released an image of the suspect taken from a security camera. He is described as a black male, approximately 6’, with a stocky build, wearing a tan Nike zip-up hoodie with black lining and black zippers, grey sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about the Cumberland County store robbery is asked to contact Bridgeton Police at 856-451-0033.

Tips may also be shared with the police department by visiting bpd.tips

