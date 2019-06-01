Body of pilot found inside plane that crashed off Cape May

The body of a pilot whose plane crashed off the coast of Cape May on Wednesday was recovered Friday.

The discovery was announced Saturday morning by Sea Tow Cape May, one of the companies involved in the salvaging operation.

Pictures show the crew pulling the plane's tail and engine from the water.

"Yesterday was a sad but very successful day for our crew @ Sea Tow Cape May & Northstar Marine," the company said on Facebook. "After an extensive search we were able to recover the plane and the pilot that crashed off of CM Point this week. Our thoughts and prayers are with the pilots family."

The company told The Press of Atlantic City that the body of 58-year-old Lawrence Klimek was still strapped to his seat. He was the only person on board the Mooney M20J.

State Police had not announced the news Friday night.

The plane left the Trenton-Robbinsville Airport 8 a.m. Wednesday and crashed about 11:20 a.m., according to the FAA. The plane went down about 1,200 feet from the Cape May Lighthouse in 18 feet of water.

According to his LinkedIn page, he was the president of an oil tank removal company called Environmental Services and a certified FAA aircraft mechanic.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .