Belgian doctors have it right. In an urgent, groundbreaking open letter to the people of their country, they’re admitting what every doctor here in this country needs to admit right now, starting with Dr. Anthony Fauci: that it’s time to move on from the shutdowns, the regulations, the masks and the rules that we have created to “flatten the curve” during this pandemic. In the letter the doctors say this: “After the initial panic surrounding COVID-19, the objective facts now show a completely different picture – there is no medical justification for any emergency policy anymore.”

This is the truth. For our country and for every other. A consortium of doctors and health professionals in Belgium got together to tell the truth about the coronavirus. Since the media has created a web of lies. Like the media here in the United States, the Belgian media have also chosen to show only one side of the pandemic— that of a frightening and deadly disease instead of the truth—that this is a flu -like illness with a very low fatality rate.

These doctors got together to make these very important statements for the same reasons that OUR doctors should—to fix this unnecessary mess. They’re realizing that the economy of Belgium is suffering because of the overreaction to COVID-19. And just as I contend is the case here in the U.S., so many of these rules are arbitrary and confusing and even cancel each other out. As it turns out, this consortium of Medical Professionals agree. Their letter points out that “[these] Measures not sufficiently scientifically based.”

They even refer to the censorship that’s rampant in the media throughout their country which virtually blocks the truth from reaching the public. Just like here. And, like here, the doctors of that country believe that The cure must not be worse than the problem. The writers of this letter say that the reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak has “become totally disproportionate and causes more damage than it does any good.” Have you noticed that the same is true in our country? We here in New Jersey and, in fact, in the entire country should heed the words in this letter. They are the truest words that I have heard spoken about the “pandemic” to date.

The full text of the letter is here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.