Asbury Park store wins struggle to keep ‘no KKK’ sign in window

ASBURY PARK — A shop has prevailed in a "free speech" struggle over a window sign that quoted an iconic punk-rock music lyric.

Rebel Supply Company on Cookman Avenue had shared a photo on social media of a window sign that said, "No hate, No KKK, No Fascist USA."

Shortly after, the building's landlord asked the store to remove the sign. In its place, however, the store displayed T-shirts printed with the same words. The shirts were sold with some proceeds going to the ACLU.

By Wednesday, the landlord changed their policy for commercial tenants, the store's manager told New Jersey 101.5.

"The sign we know and love will remain. We had no idea the stir this would cause and the amount of support we would receive. Our landlord did the right thing and we are thrilled. We hope you stop by and take pics with our window for years and years to come," an update on the Rebel Supply Facebook page said.

The phrase is a variation on a common chant by protesters. It's also is a variation on a song lyric by MDC, an American hardcore punk band that formed in 1979. The song "Born to Die" has the line "No war, no KKK, no fascist USA."

