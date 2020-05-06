Look around you and answer that question. If you're like me, you have a wide range of friends and acquaintances who hold a variety of views on politics and religion. In my casual observation, the people I know who are believers in God and may or may not have a religious connection, tend to be less fearful of the COVID-19 outbreak than my less religious friends. The more secular folks tend to take more stock in doing what the government says is the right thing to do than the God fearing folks.

Some people who haven't thought much about their faith might even be gravitating back toward it, or even for the first time out of fear of the unknown. It's an interesting question to ponder and if you look around your world, it would be interesting to see what you see. No judgement, just a question.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

